Sunbury mourns the loss of code officer and softball coach

SUNBURY – The head coach of the Shikellamy High School girls softball team has died. 46-year-old Eric Long died Thanksgiving morning. The Daily Item reports Long died from natural causes.

Long worked for the city of Sunbury as a code officer for the past six years. He was hired as head coach at Shikellamy High School in 2017. Long’s friend Kennie Heller tells WKOK Long was a husband and father of two children and coached many travel softball teams, in addition to coaching the lady Braves. Heller said, “Eric Long has been my best friend and a true brother to me. He has touched so many people’s lives.”