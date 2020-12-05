Sunbury Man Thankful For Here. For Good. after quitting job due to cancer

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man is thankful to have people from this year’s Here. For Good. campaign there for him this holiday season.

65-year-old Will Harris had to quit his job recently after being diagnosed with liver cancer, “I’m just glad people are reaching out to me. I actually haven’t received anything yet, but I’m thankful people know about it.”

Harris, who lives only from benefits from his former job, says this is the first time he’s turned to the campaign, “I heard about it last year. I came through the Haven Ministry shelter.”

Harris says he’s originally from New York City and lives alone.

The 2020 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

This year’s goal for Here. For Good. is $115,000. Today’s total is $21,956, thanks to $150 from Teresa Drost Buzzini, of Danville; $100 from Joyce Osman, of Sunbury; $100 from Lawrence and Katherine Smith, of Freeburg; and $100 from John Kreighbaum, of Middleburg. There were also $3,000 in donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.