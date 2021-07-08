Sunbury Fire Police Raise Funds for New Radios and COVID Recovery

SUNBURY – Sunbury Fire Police are raising funds for updated equipment… Captain Bruce Colyer says the company is raising money to purchase new radios, which are much-needed and will cost about $58,000. Colyer says fundraising efforts are also important this year to make up for lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, July 2, the fire police held a drawing for a Blackstone griddle and air-fryer worth about $500. They said Skeeter Wolfe of Sunbury purchased the winning ticket. The next scheduled fundraising event will be a basket bingo at the Eagles in September and the fire police are exploring the idea of having a firearm drawing this summer.

Colyer says they are also researching grant opportunities for the new radios, with the city, and with State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver. Anyone interesting in supporting the Sunbury Fire Police can contact them directly or mail contributions to Sunbury Fire Police, 1031 Keller Street in Sunbury.