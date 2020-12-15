Sunbury Couple and Their Seven Children are Thankful for Here. For Good. Campaign

By Justin Strawser

SUNBURY — Jennifer Batholomew praised the Salvation Army on Monday during the first distribution day of the organization’s Here. For Good. campaign.

Bartholomew, of Sunbury, her husband Justin and their seven children are one of 360 families who will pick up their food and Christmas gifts from the Salvation Army in Sunbury at 40 S. Fourth St. this week and next week. Each family is scheduled every 15 minutes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They do such a wonderful ministry,” said Bartholomew. “They really do. We’ve come here for a couple of years and their help is tremendous.”

Bartholomew doesn’t work in order to take care of their children, ages 18, 17, 15, 13, 7, 4 and 2, all home-schooled. Her husband has maintained his job at National Beef during the pandemic.

“We have quite a few children and we live on one income,” she said. “It’s nice to have help from the Salvation Army. It’s been a rough year.”

Grace Eisenhart, the office manager at the Sunbury location, said each family received a food box—its size depending on the size of the family—and a bag of gifts. The food consisted of potatoes, stuffing, canned goods, cereal, milk, ham or vouchers for meat from the Surplus Outlet.

Eisenhart said 260 people are picking up their food and gifts in person while another 100 people will receive the delivery at the high rises and senior housing. The Sunbury Rotary Club is providing help in deliveries.

Dallas Miller, 13, of Watsontown, volunteered with his grandmother Justine Bardole for the last few years.

“I like helping people,” said Miller.

The Milton Salvation Army will start its distribution on Thursday.

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $36,554.72, thanks to $60 from P. Cortese, of Mifflinburg; $30 from Betty Savidge, of Selinsgrove; $400 from Thomas and Ginny Frederick, of Sunbury; $100 from Robert E. O’Connell, of Milton; $100 from Carol Marquette, of Selinsgrove; $100 from Edward and Patricia Bastuscheck, of Lewisburg; $50 from Vickie Ritter, of Selinsgrove; $100 from Barry and Dianne Hackenberg in memory of Braddon Hackenberg, of Beavertown; $100 from Carole and Wayne Hauck; and $26 from Madge Schworer. There were also $1,076 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.