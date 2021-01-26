Sunbury Church Looking To Use Former Bimbo Plant

SUNBURY – A lot of tax money is at stake during a zoning hearing this week…A zoning hearing is set to take place Wednesday afternoon to determine whether a Sunbury church can use the former Bimbo bakery for their new headquarters. Sunbury Zoning Officer Mike Rhoades says the hearing to allow H2 Church to use the former bakery plant will take place Wednesday at 4 p.m. in city hall.

Rhoades says H2 Church originally applied to utilize the approximately five-acre property December 22, that application for a variance was denied by the city zoning office because it didn’t meet the permitted usages for the industrial area. The church wants to use the property for a school, daycare, and counseling center. Rhoades says the Wednesday’s hearing is H2 appealing the application denial.

If H2 is granted the variance during Wednesday’s hearing, the church wouldn’t pay any property taxes because they are a non-profit. Sunbury Treasurer Kevin Troup says the city would lose about $7,000 in tax revenue, Northumberland County would lose $6,000, and the Shikellamy School District would lose well over $19,000.