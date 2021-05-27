UPDATE: Sunbury Adding Jet Ski Rental at City Boat Dock

SUNBURY – Sunbury residents can now rent personal watercraft at the city boating docks this summer and the city says other exciting features are in the works. Sunbury City Councilman Jim Eister says the city is allowing a family business to set up a jet ski rental for city residents and visitors to rent at the Riverfront Park docks…the city is not purchasing the jet skis. He says an office will be there for the rentals, and the city is hoping to open it to the public for the holiday weekend.

Eister also says the city is also hoping to have a food truck at the dock on weekends. He says anyone boating on the Susquehanna River this summer is encourage to use the city’s docks, take a walk along Riverfront Park, and visit businesses and restaurants in downtown Sunbury.

Eister says the park is ready…the city worked with a contractor to load in the docks Wednesday and there are ready for the boating season.

Once again, the boating season on Lake Augusta will end early… the Shikellamy Marina website indicates, September 6; state crews will begin necessary repairs to the fabridam. The repair work will consist of replacing one of the seven inflatable bags on the dam, and they say it is scheduled at that time of year to best take advantage of favorable weather and river flow conditions.

Their advisory: All marina slip holders are required to remove their boats from the Shikellamy State Park marina by sunset September 6. The fabridam deflation process will begin the following day and take approximately 2 weeks. During this timeframe the marina docks will be removed. The bag replacement project is anticipated to be completed near the end of October.