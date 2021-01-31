Students to Go Virtual on Monday in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL – Mount Carmel Area School District will be moving to remote learning Monday after officials confirmed three additional positive cases of COVID-19. In a message to students and parents, Superintendent Pete Cheddar confirmed one new COVID case in the Mount Carmel Junior High and Senior High School and two new positive cases in the elementary school.

The letter states that due to these new cases and the impending snowfall, students will have a full virtual day on Monday, February 1. Cheddar says this will allow them to reset their COVID case count in both buildings. Students should plan to return to school on Tuesday, February 2nd.