Storm’s Heavy Rains Block Roads, Winds Cut Power

UNDATED – Wind, rain, and snow melt blocked roads and led to power outages overnight throughout the Valley. Additionally today, river and creek levels are on the rise.

CSR 9-1-1 tells us, in Snyder County, Creek Road and Covered Bridge Road in Beavertown are closed due to standing water this morning. Sunday night, Route 11 was temporarily blocked near the Norry Boat Club. That road has reopened. Rt. 61 Hamilton Underpass flooded but has reopened.

In Northumberland County, Route 61 Hamilton Underpass area between Green Street in Upper Augusta Township and Highland Avenue in the City of Sunbury is closed.

In Union County, Beaver Run Road between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) and Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township is closed. Johnson Mill Road between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) to the Snyder County line is closed. And, Eight Street/Grand Valley Road between Route 45 (Chestnut Street) in Mifflinburg and Pleasant Grove Road in West Buffalo Township is close this morning.

In Montour County, Arrowhead Road between PP and L Road and Route 54 in Anthony Township is closed and the entire length of Stamm Road in Derry Township is also closed.

There were hundreds of PPL power outages reported overnight but most of those have been resolved. As of 5:30 a.m., PPL shows 57 residents in Northumberland County are still without power.

Water levels on the Susquehanna River and creeks are expected to go bankfull today into Saturday. The Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center in State College says the river at Danville is expected to crest at 26.7 feet by 5 p.m. Saturday; Flood stage is 20 feet. The river in Sunbury is expected to crest at 26.1 feet by Saturday evening; Flood stage is 24 feet. In Lewisburg, the river is expected to crest Saturday morning at 17.7 feet, below the 18 feet flood stage. And, Penns Creek is expected to crest this morning at 8.8 feet; it’s almost there at 8.3 feet but banks will be full as it creeps over the 8 feet flood stage today.

Volunteers in Danville plan to close the Rt. 11/Mahoning Creek flood control closure structure today or tomorrow, and that will block Rt. 11 between Northumberland and Danville.

If and when the river reaches 21 feet at Sunbury, Rt. 11 will flood between Northumberland and Shamokin Dam. The Shikellamy State Park marina access road will be closed today.