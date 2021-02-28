‘Stories On Tap’ Looking For Pandemic Memories and Stories

LEWISBURG – The pandemic has created a year unlike any other, and a Valley performance storytelling organization is looking to hear those memories and stories from area residents. Radio Free Lewisburg’s ‘Stories’ on Tap’ is putting together clips of these stories in a podcast to be released mid-March, which will mark the one-year anniversary of Pennsylvania shutting down.

Director Julie Louisa Hagenbuch, “What ‘Stories on Tap’ would like to hear from folks are those memories that sort of jump out to you as the story you’ll still be telling in like 10 years. Imagine your life from the past year was made into a movie, what’s one theme from it?”

Radio Free Lewisburg is a podcast produced by Lewisburg Neighborhoods and ‘Stories on Tap,” launched in March 2020 as an emergency response to COVID-19.

Hagenbuch says you don’t have to have one set idea in order to sign up, “So if you think you might have something to share, you don’t have to know what you’d like to share to sign up. We’ll give you a call and interview you and if you land on your story during your interview, we’ll just pull those elements from it for the podcast.”

To sign up or find out more information, email [email protected] or visit www.storiesontap.org. You can also listen to the full interview from WKOK Sunrise on the WKOK Podcast page.