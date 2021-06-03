Statewide Hospitalizations Down to 900, 28 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – Statewide hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue trending downward. In its update Thursday, the state Department of Health says there are now 900 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 212 patients are in an intensive care unit and 125 are on a ventilator.

There are some changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has a total of 27, with eight in intensive care, and three people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has four patients, one in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has four COVID patients, with three in intensive care.

The state also says there were 656 additional new positive cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, for a total of 1,204,099 of which 95% have recovered. Locally, there were 28 new cases; Northumberland County has 19 of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,652, and Snyder has three new cases for a total of 3,663 cases. Union County has two new cases with at total of 6,130 cases, and Montour has four new cases, with a total of 2,0115 cases.

Also statewide, 36 new deaths were also reported, for a total of 27,295 since the pandemic began. There are no new deaths locally – Union has a total of 88 deaths, and Montour’s total is now 67 since the start of the pandemic. Northumberland County remains with a total of 357 deaths, and Snyder County has 85 total deaths.

In statewide vaccine data, over 4.7 million people are fully vaccinated and 54.6% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Over 10.6 million total doses have been administered.

As for local vaccine data, 514 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine over the last three days. 234 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 72,339 people in the county have been vaccinated (36,952 partially, 35,447 fully). Snyder County has 150 more doses in arm for a total of 26,454 (14,538 partially, 11,916 fully). Union County residents have 99 new doses for a total of 32,403 (17,245 partially, 15,158 fully) and Montour County, 31 more shots for a total 20,750 (10,746 partially, 10,004 fully).