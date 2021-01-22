Statewide Hospitalizations Continue Trending Downward

HARRISBURG – Statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing to trend downward. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health reported statewide hospitalizations are down to over 4,100 – of those patients, over 800 are in the ICU and over 500 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Friday):

Geisinger Danville – 144 people admitted, 36 in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has two fewer patients – seven people admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has two fewer patients – 38 patients now, five in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Elsewhere locally, 94 new cases have been confirmed. Union County has 35 new cases at 3,812 overall since the start of the pandemic, and a new death at 68 total. Montour County has three new deaths at 45 total, and 28 new cases at 1,523 overall. Snyder has 16 new cases at 2,409 overall and 63 deaths, and Northumberland County has 15 new cases at 6,334 overall and 279 deaths.

Statewide, 5,338 new cases have been confirmed at over 794,000 total, of which 78% have recovered. 193 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 20,300.

Numbers at Valley state and federal prisons remain dramatically decreased:

SCI Coal Township has zero inmates infected, along with 15 staff.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 40 inmates infected – 38 at the Medium campus, two at Low, none at USP Allenwood – and 67 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 56 active inmate cases and 25 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Friday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 872 total resident cases, 212 total staff cases and 179 deaths. Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has two active cases – 0 among residents and two among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 71 among staff (eight active) Mountainview Coal Township has one active resident case – 279 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 116 total resident cases, 31 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 262 total resident cases, 57 total staff cases, and 20 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are 23 active resident cases and eight active staff cases (229 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 225 total resident cases, 36 total staff cases, and 27 deaths

At Valley state run facilities, slight changes Thursday:

Selinsgrove Center – 55 total residents have been infected (28 active), 186 staff have been infected (40 active)

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (no active cases), 31 staff have been infected (seven active)

In statewide vaccine data, there are over 366,000 partial doses administered, and over 88,000 full doses administered – there was no update from the state Friday.

Montour –2,146 partial doses, 931 full doses

Northumberland – 3,938 partial doses, 773 full doses

Snyder – 896 partial doses, 242 full doses

Union – 1,598 partial doses, 526 full doses

There are 3,533,761 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 21,979 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.