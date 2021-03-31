Statewide Hospitalizations Back Over 2,000, 49 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – Statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are now back over 2,000. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported there are 2,075 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 420 patients are in an intensive care unit and 211 are on ventilators. Locally- Evangelical Community Hospital has two new patients; 13 total COVID-19 patients, with two in the ICU, and one on a ventilator. Geisinger Danville has six new patients – 31 total patients, 10 of whom are in ICU, and four are in ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has two patents, one in the ICU, and none on ventilators.

4,557 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Wednesday’s update, bringing the total to 1,024,857 cases since the start of the pandemic. Most of those people, 91%, have recovered, according to the state.

There were 49 new Valley cases – In Northumberland County, there are 33 more cases, for a total of 8,557 cases, and 335 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. Union County has five new cases at 5,411 cases since the start of the pandemic and 85 deaths.

Snyder County has seven new cases at 3,287 total and 82 deaths, and Montour County has four new cases, 1,837 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 60 deaths. The department says there were 44 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry over the last three days, reported for a total of 25,093 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The local vaccine dose count was also updated Wednesday, reporting another 2,282 local residents have received at least one shot lately. That includes 1,106 in Northumberland County. Now 40,986 have at least one shot (16,961 have two shots, 24,025 have one shot). In Snyder County, 13,817 have at least one shot, that represents an increase of 408 people from the day before (5,365 have two shots, 8,452 have two).

Union County has 528 more residents with at least one shot of the vaccine (16,749 total [6,357 both, 10,392 one shot). Montour County has 240 new residents with a shot, 14,311 have at least one now (6,401 have two, 7,910 have just one).

There were slight changes at Valley universities Wednesday: At Bucknell University, there are 11 active cases – six among students and five among faculty and staff. 355 have been active since the spring semester began and only 21% of its isolation space is in use. At Susquehanna University, there are five active cases – all among students.