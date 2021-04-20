PA Department of Health: Statewide COVID Hospitalizations Over 2,800

HARRISBURG – Statewide hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are now over 2,800. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported 2,833 people are hospitalized, with 576 in the ICU and 292 on ventilators. Local hospitalization numbers are relatively the same: Geisinger Danville has 45 COVID-19 patients, 11 are in intensive care and six on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin still has five coronavirus patients, two of whom are in intensive care, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has five new patients for 25 total patients, of whom, six are in intensive care.

The state is also reporting 4,577 new cases, for a total of 1,113,868 cases in Pennsylvania. Locally, there are 59 more cases. Northumberland County has the sharpest increase with 27 more cases; their total is 9,003 cases since the pandemic began. There were 18 new cases in Union County (5,758 total), 11new cases in Snyder County (for a total of 3,457) and three new cases in Montour County (1,914).

77 new statewide deaths were also reported in Monday’s update, for a total of 25,767 since the start of the pandemic. There were no new deaths locally once again; Northumberland County has had 342 deaths, Montour County has had 62, Snyder County has had 82 and Union County 86.

On its dashboard Tuesday, Bucknell has 97 total active cases – 95 among students, two among faculty and staff. So far this semester, 481 students and faculty have had the disease, and 63% of the university’s isolation space is in use.

Susquehanna University has six new cases on its campus – there are now 16 students and three faculty members with the virus currently. 129 have had COVID since the start of the semester.

The number of vaccinations is growing; locally 999 more people have had at least a shot of vaccines.

Snyder County has 139 more people with at least one dose (18,538 total, 7,634 have two, 10,904 have one shot).

Union County has 181 more people with at least one dose (22,385, total, 13,320 have two, 9,065 have one shot).

Northumberland County has 534 more people with at least one dose (53,039, 23,970 have two, 29,069 have one).

Montour County has 145 more people with at least one dose (16,823 total, 7,696 have two, 9,127 have one).

To date, the state has administered 7,254,446 doses total through April 20: