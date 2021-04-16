Statewide COVID Hospitalizations Over 2,600; 71 Active Bucknell Cases

HARRISBURG – COVID-19 statewide hospitalizations are now over 2,600, and Bucknell University’s cases are still on the rise. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health says there are 2,657 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 555 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, and more than 262 are on ventilators.

Locally, Geisinger Danville has seven new patients, now with 45 total coronavirus patients, 11 of whom are in intensive care, and six are on ventilators. Evangelical has two new patients for 20 total with COVID, four in intensive care. Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient for a total of five patients, with two in intensive care.

At Bucknell University, 14 more active cases were reported on Friday’s dashboard, and there are now 71 have active cases on campus (69 students and two faculty/staff.) There have been 436 total cases since the start of the spring semester, and 46% of the university’s isolation space is in use. At Susquehanna University, there are 13 active cases overall, 12 among students and one among faculty/staff.

Also in Friday’s update from the state, 5,650 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,098,502, of which 89% have recovered. Locally, 63 new cases were reported, including 36 in Northumberland County, they’ve reached 8,938 people with the disease since the start of the pandemic. 16 new cases were reported in Union County, where 5,665 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Snyder County has seven new cases, for a total of 3,422, and Montour County has four new cases for a total of 1,904.

56 new deaths were reported statewide as well, for a total of 25,622 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were no new deaths locally – Northumberland County has 340 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and Montour County has 61 total. Union County remains with 86 deaths and Snyder County remains with 82 total deaths.

Also in Friday’s update, 1,725 more Valley residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. The state reported 892 more Northumberland County residents have received at least one dose, with the total now reaching 51,402 (23,071 have two shots; 28,331 have one). In Snyder County 251 more residents have gotten at least one shot, 17,677 have at least one shot, (7,156 have two shots; 10,521 have one). Union County has 408 more residents, (21,620 total; 12,989 one shot; 8,631 two shots). Montour County has 174 more residents, 16,492 with at least one dose (7,515 have two; 8,977 have just one).