Statewide COVID Hospitalizations Now Over 2,300

HARRISBURG – Statewide hospitalizations continue climbing, with over 2,300 people now hospitalized with COVID-19. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health 2,384people are hospitalized; of that number, 446 are in intensive care units and 224 are on ventilators. Geisinger Danville has 44 patients with coronavirus. There are currently 11 in the ICU and six on ventilators.

At Evangelical Community Hospital there are four less patients, with 12 COVID-19 patients total, four in the ICU and none on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there are two patients on board, with one in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

The Department of Health also reported 4,225 new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s update, and the statewide total is now 1,049,655 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 42 new Valley cases the last two days – In Northumberland County, there are 10 more cases and no new deaths, for a total of 8,667 cases and 337 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Union County has 17 new cases and no deaths, totaling 5,484cases and 86 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Snyder County has 10 new cases at 3,330 total and 82 deaths. Montour County has five new cases, 1,863 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 60 deaths. Locally, there were no deaths, but the state says there were 37 new deaths reported over the weekend for a total of 25,237 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, 435 local residents have received at least one shot lately of the COVID vaccine. That includes 599 in Northumberland County. Now 43,753 have at least one shot (17,958 have two shots, 25,795 have one shot). In Snyder County, 14,873 have at least one shot, which represents an increase of 206 people from Saturday (5,737 have two shots, 9,136 have one).

Union County has 271 more residents with at least one shot of the vaccine (18,301 total, 11,551 one shot, 6,750 two shots). Montour County has 144 new residents with a shot, raising the total to 14,932 (6,590 have two, 8,342 have just one).

To date, the state has administered 5,702,677 doses total through April 6:

First/single doses: 3,803,271 administered

Second doses: 1,899,406 administered

There were slight changes at Valley universities Tuesday. At Bucknell University, there are 11 active cases – nine among students and two among faculty and staff; 362 have been active since the spring semester began and only 18% of its isolation space is being used. At Susquehanna University, there are four active cases – three among students and one among faculty and staff.