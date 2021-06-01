Statewide COVID Hospitalizations Fewer Than 1,000

HARRISBURG – Statewide hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are now below 1,000, and there have been no new deaths reported the last two days. In its update Tuesday which includes numbers from over the holiday weekend, the state Department of Health says there 989 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 248 patients are in an intensive care unit and 140 are on a ventilator.

There are some changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has a total of 32, with 11 in intensive care, and five people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has six patients, three in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has nine COVID patients, with five in intensive care.

The Department of Health also reported 11 new deaths since Saturday, but none were reported Monday or Tuesday. The state’s death toll is now 27,214 since the pandemic began. There was one new death locally the last few days, in Snyder County, now with 85 total deaths – Union County has a total of 87 deaths, Northumberland County remains with a total of 357 deaths, and Montour County 66 total deaths.

The state also says there were 1,488 additional new positive cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, for a total of 1,202,863 of which 95% have recovered. Locally, there were eight new cases; Northumberland County has five of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,624, Union County has one new case for a total of 6,129, and Snyder has two new cases for a total of 3,652 cases. Montour has no new cases, with a totals of 2,011 cases.

In statewide vaccine data, over 4.6 million people are fully vaccinated and 54.2% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Over 10.5 million total doses have been administered.

As for local vaccine data, 1,361 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine over the last three days. 723 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 71,851 people in the county have been vaccinated (36,744 partially, 35,107 fully). Snyder County has 276 more doses in arm for a total of 26,229 (14,430 partially, 11,799 fully). Union County residents have 265 new doses for a total of 32,229 (17,156 partially, 15,073 fully) and Montour County, 97 more shots for a total 20,704 (10,725 partially, 9,979 fully).