Statewide COVID-19 Death toll over 21,000, Six New Valley Deaths

HARRISBURG – The statewide COVID-19 death toll is now over 21,000, and there are six new Valley deaths being reported. The good news is vaccine distribution continues to make progress in our area. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 222 new statewide COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to over 21,100. In the Valley, Montour County has three new deaths at 48 total since March. Northumberland, Union and Snyder all have a new death each as well at 288, 70, and 66, respectively.

In vaccine data updated Wednesday, 650 new first doses have been distributed in our area, and there’s a big increase in second doses distributed at 297. Here are the total number of people receiving the vaccine so far locally, the increase from the day before, and the numbers related to the second doses:

Montour –2,707 first doses (+15 Wednesday), 1,088 second doses (+5 Wednesday)

Northumberland – 5,897 first doses (+413), 1,001 second doses (+114)

Snyder – 1,699 first doses (+138), 291 second doses (+20)

Union – 2,113 first doses (+184), 649 second doses (+37)

Statewide, there are over 473,000 first doses administered, and over 132,000 second doses administered.

Locally, 184 new positive test results have been confirmed, including 86 in Northumberland County at 6,632 overall since the start of the pandemic. Union County has 31 new cases at 3,946 overall, Snyder has 35 new cases at 2,487 overall, and Montour has 32 new cases at 1,556 overall.

Statewide hospitalizations are now down to over 3,700. Of those patients, over 700 are in an ICU and over 400 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Wednesday):

Geisinger Danville has six more patients – 130 people admitted, 30 in the ICU and 16 on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient – nine people admitted and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three fewer patients – 37 patients admitted, three in the ICU and two on a ventilator.

Numbers at Valley some state and federal prisons are ticking back upward recently:

SCI Muncy has 34 inmates infected, along with 31 staff members

SCI Coal Township has zero inmates infected, but there are 27 active staff infections.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 40 inmates infected – 10 at the Medium campus (no changes Wednesday), 30 at Low (+6 Wednesday), none at USP Allenwood – and 69 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 67 active inmate cases and 30 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Wednesday with slight changes):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 897 total resident cases, 220 total staff cases and 179 deaths. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 71 among staff (four active) Mountainview Coal Township has one active resident case – 279 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 116 total resident cases, 31 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 263 total resident cases, 61 total staff cases, and 20 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are seven active resident cases and five active staff cases (230 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 227 total resident cases, 37 total staff cases, and 27 deaths

At Valley state run facilities, slight changes Wednesday:

Selinsgrove Center – 65 total residents have been infected (19 active), 191 staff have been infected (21 active), and there’s ‘less than five deaths’ reported among residents

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (no active cases), 32 staff have been infected (five active), and there’s ‘less than five deaths’ reported among residents

Valley Universities are back in session:

Susquehanna University – one active employee case

Bucknell University – 22 total cases (20 among employees), seven active cases

There are 3,590,184 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 22,532 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.