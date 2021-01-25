Statewide COVID-19 Cases Now Over 800,000, Hospitalizations Below 4,000

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has now reached over 800,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 7,910 new cases, bringing the total to over 807,000, of which 79% have recovered.

156 new cases have been confirmed in the Valley, including 67 in Northumberland County, now with 6,498 since March. Union County has 43 new cases at 3,892 overall, Montour has 34 new cases at 1,545 overall, and Snyder has 12 new cases at 2,444 overall.

138 new statewide deaths were also reported the last two days, and the state death toll is over 20,664. Two Valley deaths were reported – one in Northumberland County at 287 total, and one in Union at 69 total. Montour and Snyder remain with 45 and 63 total deaths, respectively.

Statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are now below 4,000. In Monday’s update, the state reported statewide hospitalizations are down to over 3,800 – of those patients, over 700 are in the ICU and over 400 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Monday):

Geisinger Danville has six fewer patients – 125 people admitted, 31 in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has three fewer patients – eight people admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital– 42 patients admitted, five in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

In statewide vaccine data, there are over 436,000 first doses administered, and over 111,000 second doses administered. In the Valley the last two days, 699 more first doses have been given, along with 70 more second doses.

Montour –2,408 first doses (+85 Sunday and Monday), 969 second doses (+5 Sun & Mon)

Northumberland – 5,053 first doses (+366), 871 second doses (+10)

Snyder – 1,251 first doses (+162), 263 second doses (+6)

Union – 1,910 first doses (+86), 605 second doses (+49)

Numbers at Valley state and federal prisons remain dramatically decreased:

SCI Coal Township has zero inmates infected, along with 15 staff (no changes).

Allenwood Federal Prisons have six inmates infected – four at the Medium campus (34 less over the weekend), two at Low, none at USP Allenwood – and 69 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 64 active inmate cases and 25 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Monday with slight upticks):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 889 total resident cases, 212 total staff cases and 179 deaths. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 71 among staff (eight active) Mountainview Coal Township has one active resident case – 279 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 116 total resident cases, 31 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 264 total resident cases, 57 total staff cases, and 20 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are 11 active resident cases and four active staff cases (229 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 225 total resident cases, 36 total staff cases, and 27 deaths

At Valley state run facilities, slight changes Monday:

Selinsgrove Center – 55 total residents have been infected (28 active), 186 staff have been infected (39 active), and there’s ‘less than five deaths’ reported

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (no active cases), 31 staff have been infected (seven active), and there’s ‘less than five deaths’ reported

There are 3,569440 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 22,219 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.