State Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 D, 165 Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – There are now over 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania, and there are 165 new Valley cases, along with three deaths. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 144 new statewide deaths, pushing the state death toll over 10,000. 6,759 new cases have also been confirmed and the state total is over 327,000, of which 62% have recovered. There are over 3,900 statewide hospitalizations, including 858 in the ICU and 441 on ventilators.

In the Valley, 78 new Union County cases have been confirmed at 1,456 since the start of the pandemic and a new death at 16 total. Northumberland County has 59 new cases at 2,367 overall and two new deaths at 122 total. Snyder has 20 new cases at 907 overall and 20 deaths. Montour has eight new cases at 429 overall and 15 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Wednesday:

Geisinger Danville has three more COVID-19 patients: 82 are admitted, 15 are on ventilators and 33 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has three less patients – 12 people admitted, none on ventilators, and five in the ICU.

No changes at Evangelical Community Hospital – 31 patients, three on ventilators, seven in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons:

SCI Coal Township has a total of 28 inmates and 16 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 175 inmates (126 at USP Allenwood, 49 at Medium) and 11 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has five active cases right now among staff.

At Valley universities:

Bloomsburg University – 379 total students and five total staff who have had COVID.

Bucknell now has 7 active cases and a total of 73 students and staff with the disease this semester.

Susquehanna University students are home for the semester.

At Valley long-term care facilities, updated Wednesday:

Among 11 Northumberland County facilities – 493 total resident cases, 140 total staff cases and 107 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 1 active employee case with 268 total cases

In two Snyder County facilities – 90 total resident cases, 17 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In three Montour County facilities – 84 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s also 2 active Grandview cases – 2 employee, 0 residents (180 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 40 total resident cases, 12 total staff cases, and three deaths

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in November. There are 2,743,221 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 14,198 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.