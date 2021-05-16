State Police: Two People Hurt in a Car Crash Friday

MILTON – Two people were injured in a car crash Friday morning in Union County.

State police tell us, the driver, 20-year-old Katelynn Aikey of Milton, and 19-year-old Cody Shreckengast of Millheim, were in a car that went off the road, overturned, and hit a tree.

Troopers at the scene say the two sustained suspected serious injuries and were taken to Geisinger. A nursing supervisor Sunday said they were both treated and released.

State police say the incident occurred Friday around 7:24am. The vehicle was travelling west on White Deer Pike, Union County when the accident happened. They say both people were wearing seatbelts. Troopers say Aikey was, or will be, cited for driving at an unsafe speed.