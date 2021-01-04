State Police: Beware of Vaccine Scams

HARRISBURG— The Pennsylvania State Police remind local residents to be vigilant when it comes to scams surrounding coronavirus vaccines. Troopers say there has been scans related to vaccine distribution and we should all beware of emails, text, and social media posts regarding widespread distributions. Many of the hoaxes have poor grammar and spelling and/or ask for personal information such as addresses, bank or credit card information. Police say not give money or personal information if you see posts like this and make sure your antivirus software on your personal computer is up-to-date.