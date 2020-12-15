State now over 500,000 total COVID-19 cases since March

HARRISBURG – There are now over a half-million total cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania since the start of the pandemic in March. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 9,556 new statewide cases and the total is now over 509,000, of which 58% have recovered. 270 new statewide deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 12,800. There are now over 6,200 statewide hospitalizations, including over 1,200 in the ICU and over 700 on ventilators.

In the Valley, 147 new cases have been confirmed, along with six new deaths. Northumberland County has 83 new cases at 3,788 since the start of the pandemic and three new deaths at 173 total. Union has 16 new cases at 2,235 overall and three new deaths as well at 22 total. Snyder has 48 new cases at 1,469 overall and 30 deaths. Montour’s case count continues to be reconciled, dropping for 843 Monday to 726 Wednesday and remains with 17 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Tuesday):

Geisinger Danville has one new patient – 120 patients admitted, 15 are on ventilators and 33 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has one more patient – 10 people admitted, and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three new patients – 49 patients, one on ventilators, 9 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Tuesday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 46 inmates and 33 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 89 inmates (0 at USP Allenwood, 45 at Medium, 44 at Low) and 42 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg now has 33 active resident cases and seven active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Tuesday):

Among 15 Northumberland County facilities – 721 total resident cases, 189 total staff cases and 131 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 157 active cases – 97 among residents and 60 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 143 total cases – 92 among residents (28 active) and 51 among staff (22 active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff cases – 272 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 106 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases and 18 deaths

In four Montour County facilities – 96total resident cases, 26 total staff cases, and eight deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are three active employee cases, one active resident case (184 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 76 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and five deaths

There are 3,072,305 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 16,904 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.