State Funding to Three Valley Environmental Education Organizations

HARRISBURG – On Earth Day, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is announcing over $459,000 in Environmental Education Grants to 51 projects statewide, including three in the Valley. Gov. Wolf said two grants go to Northumberland County entities, and one will go to Snyder County.

The Northumberland County Conservation District is receiving $3,000. That funding will be used to engage the community in planting native trees/shrubs to help mitigate the impacts of acid mine drainage and provide awareness through educational signage.

Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance is also receiving $3,000 to host a field day for middle and high school students. It’ll focus on coal mining history and water quality, and students will plant trees, erect bird houses and install signage.

The Snyder County Conservation District is receiving over $1,400 to provide an environmental education camp experience involving hands-on rotational stations for first through fourth graders.