State AG: ‘Excessive’ Fees, ‘Inappropriate’ Financial Benefits Received by Degenstein Trustees

MIDDLEBURG – The state Attorney General’s Office is demanding an explanation after they say the 1994 Charles D. Degenstein Foundation trustees were given ‘inappropriate’ financial benefits. According to papers from the state Attorney General’s Office, he says foundation trustees were paid ‘excessive’ fees totaling $8 million.

Court papers were filed last November in Snyder County Court, citing conflict-of-interest concerns. The Daily Item says former foundation trustee Jeffrey Apfelbaum denies this, and is demanding ‘strict proof’ of the state’s claims. No criminal charges are alleged. WKOK has reached out to the family for comment.