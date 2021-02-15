Ice Storm Coming: Speed, Vehicle Restrictions on I-80, I-180

PennDOT Implements Additional Vehicle Restrictions in Response to Winter Weather

Motorists Urged to Avoid Travel if Possible

Harrisburg, PA – In response to winter weather and icy conditions through much of the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing additional restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state.

Effective at 7:00 PM, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan :

The entire length of Route 22;

The entire length of Route 33;

The entire length of Interstate 70;

The entire length of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Route 11/15 to the New Jersey border;

The entire length of Interstate 81

The entire length of Interstate 83

The entire length of Interstate 84

Interstate 99 from the PA Turnpike to Interstate 80

The entire length of Interstate 180; and

The entire length of Interstate 380.

These are in addition to the Tier 1 restrictions that became effective at 6:00 PM .

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

Interstate 80 from the Ohio border to Route 11/15 is under a Tier 3 vehicle restriction . On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes towing passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Speed limits restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane, unless work zone signage indicates otherwise. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions