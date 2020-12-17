Speed/Vehicle Restrictions Lifted on I-80, I-180

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP – PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and vehicle restrictions that were in place on I-80 and I-180 in the Valley. Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced Wednesday to 45 mph on Interstates 80 and 180. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits. PennDOT has also lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 80.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.