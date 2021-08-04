Special Weekend at Selinsgrove Farmers Market

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Farmers Market joins markets across the country this weekend in celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The Selinsgrove Farmers Market will be celebrating on Friday and Saturday. The Selinsgrove market typically operates every Saturday, May through November, from 9am to 1pm,

The special two-day event has a full schedule. On Friday at 8pm, there will be an outdoor showing of the movie “Kiss the Ground” in partnership with The REC and Susquehanna University. Located in the Commons, there will be a brief discussion and Q&A on regenerative agriculture with Grass Roots Farm and SU’s Department of Sustainability.

Saturday contains music from Tim Burns from 10am to noon, along with a proclamation from Selinsgrove Mayor Jeff Reed at 11am. Other guest speakers will include Executive Secretary of PA Vegetable Growers Association William Troxell, PA State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury), farmer and owner of Dressler Farms, Kevin Dressler, and also Snyder County Commissioners Joe Kantz, Chuck Steininger, and Adam Ewig.