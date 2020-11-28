Southern Columbia Football Wins 4th Straight State Title

HERSHEY – Another historic day for the Southern Columbia football program and its head coach. The Tigers won their fourth straight state championship with a 42-14 win over Wilmington in Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A championship game at HersheyPark Stadium.

Also with the win, Southern Columbia Head Coach Jim Roth is now the winningest coach in Pennsylvania, with 456 wins in his 36 years at the helm. That passes Berwick’s George Curry at 455.

Southern’s latest state title is also the Tigers’ record 11th state championship overall.