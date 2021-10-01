Southern Columbia Football Historic Win Streak Snapped

CATAWISSA – For the first time since 2016, Southern Columbia football has lost a game. The Tigers’ 93-game regular season win streak was snapped after a 41-21 loss to Wyomissing Friday night. Had Southern Columbia won, the Tigers would’ve tied a state record for consecutive wins in a row held by Clairton in western Pennsylvania. The loss also snaps a 65-game overall winning streak, which was the largest in the country.

The Tigers’ last loss came in December 2016 in the PIAA Class 2A title game to Steel Valley.