COVID for Some Penn Township, Snyder County Businesses

PENN TOWNSHIP – One municipality in our area has a chance for more COVID funds. Micro-businesses in Penn Township, Snyder County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for grants.

According to a release, SEDA-COG announced Thursday micro-businesses, or businesses with five employees or fewer) in Penn Township have until October 30 to apply. Funding available is over $19,000 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus relief funding.

Funds will be in response to damage caused by quarantine and will prevent further damage by keeping businesses operational during future quarantine and social distancing mandates.

Eligible business expenses include:

Payroll

Rent/mortgage

Utilities (such as oil, gas, electric, water/sewer, internet, phone)

Supplies (needed for day-to-day operations up to 90 days)

Equipment purchases needed to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus

Insurance

Accounting

Legal

Advertising

Business owners must meet income eligibility requirements. Interested applicants within Penn Township should contact the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC) at 570-743-4100.

Snyder County, on behalf of Penn Township, has allocated the CDBG-CV grant because of businesses shutting down during stay-at-home orders. SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is administering the funds for the county.

As a community and economic development agency, SEDA-COG enhances the quality of life and economic advantage for residents and businesses in 11 central Pennsylvania counties through its vital partnerships and initiatives. SEDA-COG also is an advocate for the interests of communities at the state and federal levels. For more information, visit www.seda-cog.org.