Snyder, Montour Back in ‘Moderate’ COVID Spread, Union Now ‘Low’

HARRISBURG – Two Valley counties are back in the ‘moderate’ category for COVID spread, but one Valley county is now in the ‘low’ category. On its Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard Tuesday, state officials say Snyder and Montour counties are back in the ‘moderate’ category after being listed as ‘low’ last week. Meanwhile, Union County is now listed in the ‘low’ category, and Northumberland County remains ‘moderate.’

Statewide, the percent positivity rate has dropped again from 3.8% to 2.9%. There are now 13 counties in the ‘low’ category, 55 ‘moderate,’ and McKean County is the lone county in the ‘substantial’ category.