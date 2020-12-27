Snyder County Woman in Critical Condition After Christmas Eve Crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Snyder County woman suffered critical injuries after a Christmas Eve accident along Route 35 in Washington Township. State Police in Selinsgrove say 37-year old Natalie Gilligbauer of Mount Pleasant Mills was traveling south on Route 35 when she went off the roadway and struck a tree. It happened around 5 p.m.

Gilligbauer was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. As of Sunday, a nursing supervisor says she was listed in critical condition.

And, an Ohio man who was in critical condition last week after an accident on Route 54 in Montour County is improving. A nursing supervisor says 45-year old Michael Brewer from Columbus Ohio was listed in fair condition Sunday. Brewer’s vehicle was struck by the vehicle of 34-year old Brian Gillum from Kentucky after Gillum failed to stop at a red light. That accident happened on December 20 near the intersection with Sheraton Road.