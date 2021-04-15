Snyder County Vaccine Clinic More Appointments, More Eligibility

SELINSGROVE – The recently launched Snyder County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic has added more appointments, and eligibility has expanded.

The Snyder County EMA’s Facebook page says appointments are now open for anyone 18 and older and you do not have to be a resident of Snyder County. The clinic was formerly limited to people in the 1a vaccination category.

The clinic just completed its first set of appointments last Friday and Saturday. It will continue on Friday’s and Saturday’s for the next several weeks, as the clinic is distributing the two-dose Moderna vaccine. The clinic is held at the Selinsgrove Center, 145 Meadow Circle. Those wanting a vaccine must pre-register and that info can be found below:

We added more appointments for Friday and Saturday. Anyone 18 and older can get the vaccine and you do not have to be a resident of Snyder County.

COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic

When: April 16th and 17th, April 23rd and 24th

Where: Selinsgrove State School – Recreation Building

The clinic’s are by appointment only. They are not walk in clinics and masks will be required.

You can self register by clicking on the links listed below:

When registering you do not need to enter your insurance information just the type of insurance you have.

Friday April 16th

https://cw2-pennsylvania-production.herokuapp.com/…/171…

Saturday April 17th

https://cw2-pennsylvania-production.herokuapp.com/…/561…

The links for additional clinics will be posted the Monday before the clinic.

If you do not have access to a computer or need help registering contact the Agency on Aging at 1-800-533-1050 or 570-374-5558

If you make an appointment for this upcoming clinic:

– Please wear a short-sleeved shirt or shirt with sleeves that can be rolled up easily.

– If you are a senior citizen who requires transportation assistance to attend this clinic inform the person who assists you with scheduling the appointment.

– You need to be available in 4 weeks to receive the second required vaccination.

We are giving the Moderna vaccine.