Snyder County Opening Vaccine Clinic Friday at Selinsgrove Center

SELINSGROVE – The Valley’s first mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held later this week in Snyder County.

Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz says the clinic starts this Friday at the Selinsgrove Center, at 145 Meadow Circle. He says the Department of Health is sending the two-dose Moderna vaccine for the clinic and it will be open for the next eight weeks. He says people can get their vaccinations Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kantz says the clinic is first serving the remaining people in Phase 1A and they must pre-register by calling the Area Agency on Aging at 800-533-1050 or 570-374-5558.

Kantz says it’s been a ‘ongoing challenge’ working with the Department of Health to get vaccine doses to the county.

About 1,500 people are expected to be vaccinated through the clinic being overseen by county EMA coordinator Derick Shambach. Kantz says the county is also working with DH&L Fire Company, fire police, state troopers, and the Family Practice Center. He says the county is receiving funding from FEMA to help with logistical aspects of the clinic.