Snyder County Now ‘Low’ for COVID Spread

HARRISBURG – Another Valley county has moved to the ‘low’ category of transmission of COVID-19. On its Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported Snyder County has joined Montour County in the ‘low’ category for COVID spread. Northumberland and Union counties remain in the ‘moderate’ category.

Statewide, there is only one county in the ‘substantial’ category, which is Wyoming County, and there are now 10 total counties in the ‘low’ category. The health department also says the percent positivity rate dropped from 4.5% to 3.8%, and there are now 40 counties with a positivity rate lower than 5% as well.