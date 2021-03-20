Snyder County Man in Jail After Assault

MIDDLEBURG— A Snyder County man is jailed after a stalking incident in Middleburg. Borough Police charged 54-year-old George Stephens of Middleburg after an incident on March 4th around midnight. Officers say Stephens waited for a woman in the parking lot of Shade View on Essex Road. He got into her vehicle and would not get out. After she left the car, he followed the woman and attempted to gain entrance into her home. Police say during the incident Stephens had inappropriate contact with her. He was charged with stalking and assault among other charges.