MIDDLEBURG – District Magistrate Lori Hackenberg has scheduled a preliminary hearing for next week for a man charged with burglary, attempted rape, indecent assault and corruption of minors. Lawmen says 19-year-old Jay Auker of Mount Pleasant Mills is jailed after he was caught attempting the sexual assault of a juvenile while she slept.

They say Auker had broken into a Snyder County home August 12, attempted the rape, and when the girl yelled, her father came to her aid. Bail is set at $75,000.