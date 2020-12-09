Snyder County Courthouse closed to public starting next Monday



MIDDLEBURG – The Snyder County Commissioners, due to the drastic uptick of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county and out of an abundance of caution, have decided to close the County Courthouse to the public except for any essential participants of court proceedings. This will take effect December 14th and last until January 11th. County office staff are onsite and will be handling the needs of the public via telephone, US postal service and email. Anyone who needs the services of one of the departments other than the courts should call to make arrangements with

that department.Please follow CDC guidelines as you leave your homes and do everything you can to protect yourself and your family.