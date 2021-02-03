Thursday’s Sunbury Snow Removal on Chestnut, Wolverton, Streets

City of Sunbury

SNOW REMOVAL

Where: Chestnut, Wolverton, and Walnut Streets

When: Thursday February 4, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As we progress through the snow removal process, the streets targeted for snow removal will be posted the morning prior.

When your street is listed, please remove your vehicles from the streets. Keep clear of the operation.

These daily Snow Removal announcements will be made on Facebook, City Website, Local Radio Station, and The Daily Item.

If you have any questions, please call the City of Sunbury Department of Public Works at 570-286-5761