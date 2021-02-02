Snow Removal in Selinsgrove, Borough Issues Advisory

SELINSGROVE – Snow removal has begun in Selinsgrove, and the borough is seeking help and cooperation from residents and property owners. Borough Manager Lauren Martz says all residents should move cars from streets to off-street parking areas.

Residents are also asked to not blow or shovel snow into streets and clear at least 36 inches around any fire hydrant near your house or business.

She said residents and property owners have 24 hours after the snow stops to clear sidewalks.

Additionally, snow removal on certain streets starts at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Crews will clear snow: