Snow Removal Continues in Sunbury

SUNBURY – The snow removal process in Sunbury will continue over the next few days. Jody Ocker, City Administrator, tells WKOK they removed snow from several streets over the weekend. For today, they will be working on salting and plowing, where possible.

On Tuesday, snow will be removed from 2nd and Wolverton Streets. On Wednesday, snow will be removed from Susquehanna Avenue. The Department of Public Works had to subcontract two tri-axle trucks to haul and remove the large amount of the snow that coated the city last week.