Six positive COVID-19 cases at Shikellamy Middle School

SUNBURY – A few positive COVID-19 cases are being reported at Shikellamy Middle School this week.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says six cases have been reported this week – three among students and three among staff. He says the middle school will not be re-opening for in-person learning next week with the rest of the district.

Dr. Bendle says the middle school will re-open for in-person instruction after the winter recess January 4. He says most of those infected haven’t been in the building since Monday or Tuesday, but close contacts are being called.

In addition, Bendle says the district has also received notice of a positive case of a staff member at Chief Shikellamy Elementary School. Bendle says the district continues working with the Department of Health.