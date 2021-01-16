Six New Valley COVID-19 Deaths, State Death Toll Over 19,000

HARRISBURG – Six new Valley COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed, and deaths statewide are now over 19,000. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed two new deaths each in Snyder and Montour counties at 57 and 37 total, respectively. Union and Northumberland counties have a new death each at 60 and 267 total, respectively. Statewide, 231 new deaths have been confirmed and the state death toll is over 19,100.

122 new Valley cases have been confirmed. Northumberland County has 47 new cases at 6,090 overall since the start of the pandemic. Union has 34 new cases at 3,647 overall, Montour has 23 new cases at 1,392 overall, and Snyder has 18 new cases at 2,295 overall. Statewide, 7,166 new cases have been confirmed, with the total now over 761,000, of which 76% have recovered.

Statewide hospitalizations have decreased a third straight day, down to over 4,700 now being reported– of those patients, over 9000 are in the ICU and just under 600 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Saturday):

Geisinger Danville has 1 fewer patient– 178 people admitted, 34 in the ICU and 23 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient – eight people admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has one new patient – 43 patients now, nine in the ICU and two on a ventilator.

Numbers at Valley state and federal prisons have only changed slightly:

SCI Coal Township now has zero inmates infected after having 132 listed Thursday, along with 13 staff.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 160 inmates infected – 130 at the Medium campus, 29 at Low, one at USP Allenwood – and 60 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 54 active inmate cases and 24 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley state run facilities (updated Saturday):

Selinsgrove Center – 53 total residents have been infected (30 active), 180 staff have been infected (49 active)

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (less than five active), 29 staff have been infected (nine active)

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Saturday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 846 total resident cases, 212 total staff cases and 174 deaths. Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 164 active cases – 97 among residents and 67 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 67 among staff (four active) Mountainview Coal Township has no active cases – 278 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 116 total resident cases, 31 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 238 total resident cases, 53 total staff cases, and 19 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are 17 active resident cases and six active staff cases (212 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 217 total resident cases, 35 total staff cases, and 25 deaths

Since Wednesday, 310 more vaccine doses had been administered in the Valley (over 367, 000 doses administered statewide).

Montour –64 more doses administered (2,777 total)

Northumberland – 137 more doses administered (3,640 total)

Snyder – 44 more doses administered (945 total)

Union – 65 more doses administered (1,814 total)