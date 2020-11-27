Shop Small This Weekend and Support Small Business Saturday Locally

SHAMOKIN DAM – There’s Black Friday and then there’s Small Business Saturday. This weekend, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to shop small.

In an email from the GSV Chamber, President and CEO Bob Garrett says that by shopping or dining at local small businesses, you’re showing support for Valley businesses and in the larger community, which we call our own.

Garrett goes on to say, “But, this year more so than any recent year, keeping your dollars local will have more impact than ever. So many of our home-grown small businesses are barely hanging on and the success of the year-end holiday gift buying season will literally be make-it or break-it on whether they will remain open in 2021.”

Steve Stumbris, Director of the Small Business Development Center in Lewisburg, says a new online initiative is also helping small businesses, “This is a local initiative by a local entrepreneur, so Shop Smol at ‘mol’ rather than ‘mal.’ ShopSmol.com is a locally based e-commerce platform for local small businesses.” He says many businesses are using the platform to connect with customers when their in-person operations have limits.

Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday held during the Saturday after Thanksgiving during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.