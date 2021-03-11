Shikellamy Schools Finish Day on ‘Restrictive Movement’ Following Threat

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy School District was forced to conduct most of the school day Thursday on ‘restrictive movement’ following receiving a threatening phone call toward the middle school. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the phone call was taken Thursday by a high school secretary who immediately reported it to administration.

Bendle says the matter is under investigation by Sunbury, Northumberland and Point Township Police Departments, but officers deemed the threat as not credible. Bendle says the ‘restrictive movement’ was put in place for precautionary reasons. It meant students couldn’t go outside for recess and there were other restrictions in place.

Schools are dismissing as normal, and police will be on scene for dismissal at the middle school as a precaution. Other details are not being released at this time.