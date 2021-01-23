Shikellamy HS Back To Remote Learning Next Week

SUNBURY – It’s back to remote learning for Shikellamy High School students next week. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle announced Saturday the high school received four positive COVID-19 cases. Bendle says the school building will reopen Monday, February 1, so all students will be on full remote learning all next week. The school currently has five positive cases, and that case count will be reset when the school is reopened after deep cleaning.

This comes a day after the district announced its varsity wrestling program was pausing all team activities due to a staff member testing positive. All coaches and student-athletes are in quarantine as well.