Shikellamy High School Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19

SUNBURY – Another positive COVID-19 case has been reported at Shikellamy High School. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says it’s from a staff member. He says this is the only active case since the district’s reset from Monday based on new guidance from the Department of Health. The building is being cleaned.

Bendle says based on the new Department of Health guidance, the entire district count of cases will be reset after a closure. Bendle says as we enter the winter months, families should be prepared for the start and stops of district buildings and things may get worse before it gets better. But Bendle says he does believe it will get better and he thanks the community for its support.