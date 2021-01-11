Shikellamy Has More COVID Cases

SUNBURY – Shikellamy High School has a positive COVID case. Shikellamy School Superintendent Jason Bendle confirmed the school’s second case and says close contacts have been notified. He says the high school will remain open as the building will not close until the fourth case. Additional information can be found on the school district’s dashboard on their website. Bendle says they are continuing to work with the state Department of Health on every case.

Meanwhile, the Oaklyn Elementary School in the district is heading back to remote learning for most of this week, after two probable COVID-19 cases were reported. Bendle announced Monday Oaklyn will conduct remote learning Tuesday through Thursday this week. The building will then be deep cleaned and reopened for students Friday.