Shikellamy Boys Basketball Season Over After More Positive Cases

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy Boys Basketball season is now over after more positive tests of COVID-19 have shown up within the program. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle made that announcement Wednesday, after an additional four cases were reported within the program. He says the district did everything it possibly could to play the game.

He says due to more positive tests, the Department of Health says the team now has to quarantine past the day of the game. This comes after the district said Monday there was still hope to play the game. Sunday night, the district was told a member of the coaching staff was exposed to the virus.

Shikellamy beat Central Mountain last week to win its first district title since 1979. The PIAA tweeted Wednesday Central Mountain will replace Shikellamy in the PIAA Class 5A bracket and will play at Lower Dauphin instead Friday night in the quarterfinals.