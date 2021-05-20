Shamokin Receives $500,000 Grant for Home Rehab Projects

SHAMOKIN – The City of Shamokin is receiving $500,000 in state grant money for housing rehabilitation projects. Governor Tom Wolf made that announcement Thursday as Northumberland County will be receiving that money for the city and is one of 13 counties receiving funding. The funding for Shamokin will help rehabilitation nine owner-occupied homes to be administered by SEDA-COG.

Funding is made possible through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. It provides federal funding to assist municipalities and local governments in expanding and preserving a supply of affordable housing for low and very low-income Pennsylvanians..